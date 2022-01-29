Weber Inc’s (NYSE:WEBR) Lock-Up Period Will End on February 1st

Weber’s (NYSE:WEBR) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, February 1st. Weber had issued 17,857,143 shares in its initial public offering on August 5th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,002 based on an initial share price of $14.00. After the end of Weber’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WEBR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Weber from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Weber from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.92.

Get Weber alerts:

NYSE:WEBR opened at $10.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.95. Weber has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $20.44.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Weber during the 3rd quarter worth $14,327,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in Weber during the 3rd quarter worth $13,193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weber during the 3rd quarter worth $4,420,000. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Weber during the 3rd quarter worth $3,670,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weber during the 3rd quarter worth $2,814,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weber Company Profile

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Weber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.