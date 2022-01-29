Weatherford International Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 2,282 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 831% compared to the average volume of 245 call options.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at about $2,929,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at about $2,794,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at about $4,389,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at about $36,107,000. Finally, Capital International Sarl acquired a new position in Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at about $1,138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WFRD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weatherford International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Weatherford International stock opened at $30.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.82. Weatherford International has a twelve month low of $6.32 and a twelve month high of $34.95.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weatherford International will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.