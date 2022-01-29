Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 29.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 523,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 216,108 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $65,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Waste Connections by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Waste Connections by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 94,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,880,000 after acquiring an additional 14,971 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Waste Connections by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 487,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,364,000 after purchasing an additional 184,349 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $172,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WCN opened at $123.54 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $97.02 and a one year high of $138.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.40, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.88.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

