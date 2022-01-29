Warburg Research Reiterates €45.00 Price Target for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE)

Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($51.14) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DUE. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €58.00 ($65.91) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($51.14) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($65.91) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €48.85 ($55.52).

ETR:DUE opened at €38.00 ($43.18) on Wednesday. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €31.06 ($35.30) and a 1 year high of €44.08 ($50.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.76, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 118.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €39.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €39.32.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

