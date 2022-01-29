Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) CEO C Douglas Mcmillon Sells 9,708 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $1,330,675.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Thursday, December 23rd, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total value of $1,352,421.48.

On Wednesday, November 24th, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $1,424,940.24.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.52. 8,372,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,369,342. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.08, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,099 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,722 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,389 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

