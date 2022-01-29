W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:WRB traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,329,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,054. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.00. W. R. Berkley has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $87.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. This represents a yield of 0.6%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.34%.

WRB has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.31.

In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of W. R. Berkley stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $2,007,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in W. R. Berkley stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

