Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 82.1% from the December 31st total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Vonovia stock opened at $28.40 on Friday. Vonovia has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $35.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.91.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $1.9855 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 15.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th.

Vonovia SE is a holding company, which engages in the management of residential units. It operates through the following segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Other. The Rental segment combines all of the businesses that are aimed at the value-enhancing management of the company’s own residential units.

