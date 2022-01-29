Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 222 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 222 target price on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on VOLV.B. UBS Group set a SEK 180 price target on Volvo in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 235 price target on Volvo in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 245 price target on Volvo in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 price target on Volvo in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 210 target price on Volvo in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of SEK 236.14.

Get Volvo alerts:

Volvo has a 1-year low of SEK 123.40 and a 1-year high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Volvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.