Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “voestalpine AG is engaged in the production, processing and distribution of steel products. Its operating division consists of Steel, Special Steel, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. Steel division focuses on the production and processing of flat steel products for the automotive, white goods and construction industries. Special Steel division segment manufactures tool steel and high-speed steel. Metal Engineering division produces rails and turnout products, rod wire, drawn wire, premium seamless tubes and welding filler materials. Metal Forming division offers special sections, tube products, and precision strip steel as well as pre-finished system components. Other segment provides coordination services and assistance to the subsidiaries. voestalpine AG is headquartered in Linz, Austria. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Voestalpine from €42.00 ($47.73) to €41.50 ($47.16) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group raised Voestalpine from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Voestalpine from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.44.

Voestalpine stock opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. Voestalpine has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.80.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Voestalpine had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Voestalpine will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voestalpine Company Profile

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

