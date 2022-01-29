Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) Short Interest Down 99.1% in January

Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.1% from the December 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,088,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS RDGL opened at $0.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 2.27. Vivos has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average is $0.09.

Vivos Company Profile

Vivos, Inc is a radiation oncology medical device company. It is engaged in the development of its yttrium-90 based brachytherapy device, RadioGel, for the treatment of non-resectable tumors. The firm’s product, RadioGel, is an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals.

