Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) Short Interest Up 157.4% in January

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 157.4% from the December 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vitru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of VTRU stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.25 million, a PE ratio of 50.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.30. Vitru has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48.

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.33 million for the quarter. Vitru had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 6.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vitru will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vitru by 0.7% in the third quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 2,327,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,060,000 after buying an additional 16,112 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vitru in the third quarter worth about $69,694,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Vitru by 16.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 19,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vitru in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

Vitru Company Profile

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

