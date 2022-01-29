Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) Short Interest Up 157.4% in January

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 157.4% from the December 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vitru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.
Shares of VTRU stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.25 million, a PE ratio of 50.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.30. Vitru has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vitru by 0.7% in the third quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 2,327,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,060,000 after buying an additional 16,112 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vitru in the third quarter worth about $69,694,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Vitru by 16.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 19,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vitru in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.41% of the company’s stock.
Vitru Company Profile
Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.
