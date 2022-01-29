Visa (NYSE:V) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $206.15, but opened at $215.24. Visa shares last traded at $217.62, with a volume of 210,221 shares trading hands.

The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. Visa’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.92.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,386 shares of company stock worth $6,485,801. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Visa by 41.8% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,441,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881,421 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at about $1,091,544,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Visa by 113.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,068,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,603,166,000 after buying an additional 3,751,620 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 85.6% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,721,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,719,828,000 after buying an additional 3,562,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,232,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,000,734,000 after buying an additional 3,145,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $210.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

