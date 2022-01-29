Visa (NYSE:V) PT Lowered to $290.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on V. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.92.

NYSE:V opened at $228.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $438.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa has a 52-week low of $190.10 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,386 shares of company stock valued at $6,485,801 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

