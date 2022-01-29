Vident Investment Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 22,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 88.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter valued at $27,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 43.1% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 150.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLGT stock opened at $62.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.33. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.97 and a 1 year high of $189.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $227.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.00 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 67.68% and a net margin of 54.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $51,559.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total value of $60,687.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,736 shares of company stock worth $350,066. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

