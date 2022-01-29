Vident Investment Advisory LLC Makes New $1.89 Million Investment in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the third quarter worth about $1,131,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 60.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 178.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,904,000 after purchasing an additional 30,711 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 13.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

COKE stock opened at $576.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $585.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $471.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.14 and a 52 week high of $638.00.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $10.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 49.88%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

