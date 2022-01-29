Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $1.85 Million in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 89,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWBI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 233.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter worth about $295,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 28.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 7.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 57,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 12.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark Peter Smith purchased 3,076 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $50,784.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SWBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Wesson Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $16.66 on Friday. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average of $21.28. The firm has a market cap of $804.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.85.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.16). Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 98.57%. The firm had revenue of $230.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Smith & Wesson Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.88%.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

