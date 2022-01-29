Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 15,011 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 45.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,011 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 221,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,094,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,280,000 after purchasing an additional 55,466 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,958,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,074,000 after purchasing an additional 26,669 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 9,570 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,279,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,880,000 after acquiring an additional 122,333 shares during the period. 52.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HE shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian Electric Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

In related news, CEO Constance H. Lau sold 4,000 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total transaction of $166,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HE stock opened at $41.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.96 and a 1 year high of $45.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.74. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.28.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $756.90 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

