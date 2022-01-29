Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

VSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of VSCO stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,309,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,948. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.01. Victoria’s Secret has a 1-year low of $45.65 and a 1-year high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Victoria’s Secret’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $363,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $59,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret by 10,416.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

