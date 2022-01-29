Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $243.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $243.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.41 and its 200-day moving average is $199.35.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 73.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,561 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

