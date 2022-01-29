Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) to report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Vertex Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $1.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $28.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.00 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Vertex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,720,000. Belvedere Trading LLC raised its position in Vertex Energy by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new position in Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Vertex Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,190,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vertex Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,767,000. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTNR traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.72. 3,079,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,405,447. Vertex Energy has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $14.32. The company has a market capitalization of $235.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.14.

Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

