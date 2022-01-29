Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VZ. Cowen lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Shares of VZ opened at $52.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $222.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.55. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 766,270 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,934,000 after purchasing an additional 87,046 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $2,046,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 86,134 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,104,720 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $117,928,000 after purchasing an additional 368,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $5,883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

