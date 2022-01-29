Velas (VLX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $10.62 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Velas has a total market cap of $575.19 million and approximately $10.62 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000677 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000158 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002484 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003998 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000260 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,255,511,503 coins. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.