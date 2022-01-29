Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $275.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens cut shares of Veeva Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink raised shares of Veeva Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $282.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Veeva Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $324.11.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $224.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.75. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $212.49 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $253.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.75.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.25, for a total transaction of $1,581,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,138 shares of company stock worth $8,979,579. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,544,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,900,825,000 after purchasing an additional 52,479 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Veeva Systems by 9.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,341,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,526,654,000 after purchasing an additional 983,136 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Veeva Systems by 9.3% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,222,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,081,352,000 after purchasing an additional 612,776 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,102,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $893,932,000 after purchasing an additional 35,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Veeva Systems by 9.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,992,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,399,000 after purchasing an additional 258,882 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

