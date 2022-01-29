Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Acquired by Zeit Capital LLC

Zeit Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.3% of Zeit Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Zeit Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 44,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $54.60 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $54.44 and a fifty-two week high of $58.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.618 per share. This represents a $19.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 35.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

