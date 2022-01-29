Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Holdings Cut by AllSquare Wealth Management LLC

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,955 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 16.7% of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $27,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VCSH. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $80.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.93. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $80.18 and a 12 month high of $83.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.282 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%.

