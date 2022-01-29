Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Zeit Capital LLC

Zeit Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 7.5% of Zeit Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Zeit Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $80.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.52. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $79.93 and a 12-month high of $82.86.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

