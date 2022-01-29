Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Short Interest Down 52.7% in January

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,400 shares, a decline of 52.7% from the December 31st total of 307,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 406,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VONV. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $478,914,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,142,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826,159 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,803,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $65,113,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $39,742,000.

Shares of VONV opened at $71.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.48. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $59.18 and a 1-year high of $75.19.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.