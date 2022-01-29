Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,400 shares, a decrease of 52.7% from the December 31st total of 307,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 406,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,342.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $71.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.40 and a 200 day moving average of $71.48. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $59.18 and a fifty-two week high of $75.19.

