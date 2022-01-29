VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. FMR LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

Shares of ANGL opened at $31.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.89. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $33.43.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%.

