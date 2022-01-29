Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.99. The stock has a market cap of $821.19 million, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.44.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 46,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $739,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 57,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 64,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

