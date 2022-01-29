Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,793 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PHYS. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 82,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 38,439 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,098,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,534,000 after purchasing an additional 149,146 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 63,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 10,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 50,562 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $14.25 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.16.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

