Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $33.42

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.42, but opened at $32.60. Valneva shares last traded at $32.43, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group lowered Valneva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

Get Valneva alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.05.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Valneva in the 2nd quarter worth about $659,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Valneva in the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Valneva in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Valneva in the 3rd quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valneva in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,138,000. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.