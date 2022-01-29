Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.93 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Valley National Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.
NASDAQ VLY opened at $13.68 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.56.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.64%.
VLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.19.
Valley National Bancorp Company Profile
Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.
