Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.93 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Valley National Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

NASDAQ VLY opened at $13.68 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.56.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.64%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valley National Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 46.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,963,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 621,791 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.48% of Valley National Bancorp worth $26,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 63.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.19.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

Further Reading: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.