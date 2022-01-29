Validity Price Tops $3.62 (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Validity coin can now be purchased for $3.62 or 0.00009614 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Validity has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. Validity has a total market cap of $16.25 million and $104,118.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004654 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007293 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003385 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $195.92 or 0.00520503 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Validity (VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,498,085 coins and its circulating supply is 4,490,960 coins. Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

