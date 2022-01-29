Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) from a c rating to a b rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.36.

NYSE:VLO opened at $81.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $86.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.88. The company has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.69, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.11.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -359.63%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 83.5% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 445.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20,420 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 107.7% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

