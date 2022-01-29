Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.63 EPS

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE VLO traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $81.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,647,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,105,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $86.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.12 and its 200-day moving average is $71.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently -359.63%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.36.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

