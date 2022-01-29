US Foods Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:USFD)

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 30,347 call options on the company. This is an increase of 6,183% compared to the typical volume of 483 call options.

A number of brokerages recently commented on USFD. Barclays dropped their price target on US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in US Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $34.44 on Friday. US Foods has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.59.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. US Foods had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that US Foods will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

