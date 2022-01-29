US Bancorp DE Sells 992 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,312 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 732 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,043 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on EXPE. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.59.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $174.36 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.42 and a 1 year high of $191.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.48 and its 200 day moving average is $164.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.63.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.23, for a total value of $440,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.05, for a total transaction of $8,352,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,044 shares of company stock worth $30,816,533 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.