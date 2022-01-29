US Bancorp DE Has $1.42 Million Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,947 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,182 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 200.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 7,729.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 10,048 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 47.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter worth about $201,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $87.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.33. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.29 and a 52-week high of $103.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 32,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.65, for a total value of $3,045,683.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $288,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,100 shares of company stock worth $10,930,885. 3.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

