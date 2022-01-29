US Bancorp DE Buys 2,599 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTSI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 338.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 209,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,402,000 after buying an additional 161,394 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,507,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,871,000 after buying an additional 133,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,796,000 after buying an additional 27,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total transaction of $150,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $37,927.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 213,972 shares of company stock valued at $15,857,171. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $60.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.36, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.31 and a 200-day moving average of $67.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.68 and a 1-year high of $80.30.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.99 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

