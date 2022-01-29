US Bancorp DE Acquires 716 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RARE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 491.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,441,000 after purchasing an additional 587,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,719,000 after purchasing an additional 498,387 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,370,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,029,000 after purchasing an additional 467,125 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,999,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,048,775,000 after purchasing an additional 327,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 219.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,090,000 after acquiring an additional 317,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RARE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.25.

RARE stock opened at $66.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.69. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.37 and a 12 month high of $175.00.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $81.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.16 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 98.89% and a negative return on equity of 38.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

