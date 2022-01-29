Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $261.43 Million

Analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) will report $261.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Upstart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $255.10 million to $270.18 million. Upstart reported sales of $86.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 201.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Upstart will report full year sales of $805.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $798.84 million to $813.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Upstart.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $228.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.46 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UPST shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.36.

In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.02, for a total value of $4,124,589.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $754,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,675,366 shares of company stock valued at $336,106,104 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Upstart by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,866,000 after buying an additional 11,964 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,866,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Upstart by 791.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 8,338 shares in the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Upstart by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,672,000 after buying an additional 21,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

Upstart stock traded up $4.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.00. 6,889,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,750,253. Upstart has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $401.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 118.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.29.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

