UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Short Interest Down 81.4% in January

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 81.4% from the December 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several analysts recently commented on UPMMY shares. Danske upgraded UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. DNB Markets upgraded shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get UPM-Kymmene Oyj alerts:

UPMMY opened at $36.46 on Friday. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 1-year low of $34.43 and a 1-year high of $41.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.05.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for UPM-Kymmene Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UPM-Kymmene Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.