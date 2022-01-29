uPlexa (UPX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $403.00

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. In the last seven days, uPlexa has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. One uPlexa coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. uPlexa has a market cap of $224,389.56 and approximately $403.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About uPlexa

uPlexa is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. uPlexa’s official website is uplexa.com. uPlexa’s official message board is medium.com/@uplexa. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

Buying and Selling uPlexa

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade uPlexa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase uPlexa using one of the exchanges listed above.

