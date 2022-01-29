United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Initiates Stock Repurchase Plan

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NYSE URI opened at $317.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.39. The company has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $238.55 and a 12 month high of $414.99.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.98 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $366.17.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total value of $1,992,881.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.