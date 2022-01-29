United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) EVP Craig Adam Pintoff Sells 6,325 Shares

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total value of $1,992,881.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

URI stock opened at $317.77 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $238.55 and a 1-year high of $414.99. The firm has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $335.23 and its 200-day moving average is $344.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.98 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.86 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on URI. Barclays lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $366.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 430.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

