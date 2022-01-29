United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Stake Reduced by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 87,401 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in United Microelectronics by 19.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,947,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418,867 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in United Microelectronics by 320.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,822,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,730 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,318 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in United Microelectronics by 48.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,062,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,486,000 after acquiring an additional 676,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the third quarter worth about $21,031,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

UMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura downgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Microelectronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

Shares of UMC opened at $9.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.93. United Microelectronics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average is $11.03.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $55.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.55 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 25.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Microelectronics Profile

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

