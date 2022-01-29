United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56, Briefing.com reports. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $35.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.25. United Bankshares has a 12-month low of $31.57 and a 12-month high of $42.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.32%.

UBSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Bankshares stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 58.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 207,136 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of United Bankshares worth $20,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

