Unilever’s (ULVR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 4,500 ($60.71) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ULVR. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($64.76) price objective on Unilever in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($56.66) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($47.22) price objective on Unilever in a research note on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($49.92) price objective on Unilever in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($62.06) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,208.33 ($56.78).

Get Unilever alerts:

LON ULVR opened at GBX 3,786.50 ($51.09) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,905.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,976.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £97.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.00. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,450 ($46.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,388 ($59.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.