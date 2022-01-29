Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.97

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$19.97 and traded as high as C$23.17. Uni-Select shares last traded at C$23.05, with a volume of 65,544 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNS shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$25.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$20.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.29.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -58.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.01, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$536.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$553.27 million. As a group, analysts predict that Uni-Select Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

